Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get cooking! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Extern charity’s Savannah House in Dublin on Wednesday on the second day of their 3-day visit to Ireland. Not only did Will and Kate learn about how the center supports vulnerable children and families, but they were also able to go grocery shopping for ingredients to help the center cook! The royal duo looked completely comfortable in the kitchen as they taught kids how to make healthy vegetable soup and scrumptious cookies.

