Also available on the nbc app

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are launching a YouTube Channel! The royals announced the news that they are joining the platform in an introductory video. Prince William and Kate Middleton already have playlists with more than 50 videos. The clips are broken up into categories and highlight their previous tours, speeches, engagements, projects and more. The announcement comes on the same day that the Duchess is busy at work. The mom of three is dressing up her work from home attire and stunned in a blue Zara blazer with a prominent collar and six gold buttons.

Appearing: