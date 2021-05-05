Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Playful In New Video For Their YouTube Channel

CLIP05/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are launching a YouTube Channel! The royals announced the news that they are joining the platform in an introductory video. Prince William and Kate Middleton already have playlists with more than 50 videos. The clips are broken up into categories and highlight their previous tours, speeches, engagements, projects and more. The announcement comes on the same day that the Duchess is busy at work. The mom of three is dressing up her work from home attire and stunned in a blue Zara blazer with a prominent collar and six gold buttons.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, will and kate, Kate Middleton, Prince William, The Cambridges, Youtube, Royals, prince william and kate middleton, the duke and duchess of cambridge, the duke of cambridge, the duchess of cambrige, princess charlotte, prince george, prince louis
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.