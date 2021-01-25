Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles Beam In New Easter Photos Taken At Frogmore House
Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new furry friend in the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge adopted an adorable black cocker spaniel, from Kate’s brother James Middleton. The couple welcomed their new cute addition right before the death of their beloved family dog Lupo, who passed away in November 2020.“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend told The Mail On Sunday.