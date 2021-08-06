Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are being celebrated as part of this year's Vogue 25. The list, featured in British Vogue's September issue, pays tribute to extraordinary women shaping 2021. It honors both of the duchesses. The prestigious lineup encompasses a number of icons, advocates and high-profile women who are changemakers, likening the Duchess of Cambridge to a queen-in -waiting for her charity work, and praising the Duchess of Sussex for her extensive philanthropy work.

