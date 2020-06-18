Queen Elizabeth Keeps Rare Snap Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry In Family Photo Collection
CLIP 06/23/21
Main Content
The Duchess of Cambridge is spreading kindness amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic! Kate joined a video call for Oak National Academy on Thursday, an online classroom that hosts weekly assemblies to support students across the UK. The mother of four stressed the importance of talking about your feelings before chatting with several students from Waterloo Primary Academy. See what the cute kiddos shared with the Duchess!