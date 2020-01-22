Main Content

Kate Middleton Admits To Moms That She Felt 'Isolated' When Prince George Was Born

Kate Middleton is getting real about motherhood! As the royal promoted her new groundbreaking survey on early childhood development at a children and parents center, Kate got candid about the "isolation" she felt as a new mom. "It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So, if only I had had a center like this," the royal said about being a new mom while living in Wales.

