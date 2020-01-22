Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is getting real about motherhood! As the royal promoted her new groundbreaking survey on early childhood development at a children and parents center, Kate got candid about the "isolation" she felt as a new mom. "It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So, if only I had had a center like this," the royal said about being a new mom while living in Wales.

