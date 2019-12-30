Also available on the NBC app

Did Kate Middleton really regret her Christmas Day outfit? According to a royal fan, yes! Though the Duchess of Cambridge was the epitome of chic in her Catherine Walker coat while strolling to church service with Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Kate reportedly revealed to 19-year-old bystander Rachel Anvil that she was overheating in the luxe winter garment. Rachel's mother, Karen Anvil, told Metro that Kate said she "really shouldn't have worn this." Kate wasn't the only member of the royal family who got chatty with the public. Karen said she also had a cute conversation with Charlotte about dolls.

