Kate Middleton is getting real about life as a mom to her three kids. The royal was on he “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast where she talked about how she wants her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have happy lives. She also admitted it was “terrifying” when she debuted her son Prince George in 2013, the same day she gave birth to him! Kate said, “yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie.”

