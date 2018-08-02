Kate McKinnon On Working With Mila Kunis In 'The Spy Who Dumped Me': 'It Was Too Much Fun!'

Alicia Keys Gets Candid About Her 'Sickening' People-Pleasing Habit In 'Red Table Talk' Sneak Peek
CLIP 10/11/19
Kate McKinnon tells Access that she had so much fun working with Mila Kunis on "The Spy Who Dumped Me," that it's all downhill from here! And the co-stars dish on how many stunts they got to do. Plus, Mila clarifies her recent comments regarding her long-ago split with Macaulay Culkin. And, "Saturday Night Live" Emmy nominee Kate tells Access she expects Colin Jost and Michael Che to be unbelievable as Emmys hosts.