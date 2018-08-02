Kate McKinnon On Working With Mila Kunis In 'The Spy Who Dumped Me': 'It Was Too Much Fun!'

Also available on the NBC app

Kate McKinnon tells Access that she had so much fun working with Mila Kunis on "The Spy Who Dumped Me," that it's all downhill from here! And the co-stars dish on how many stunts they got to do. Plus, Mila clarifies her recent comments regarding her long-ago split with Macaulay Culkin. And, "Saturday Night Live" Emmy nominee Kate tells Access she expects Colin Jost and Michael Che to be unbelievable as Emmys hosts.

Appearing: