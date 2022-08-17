Main Content

Kate Hudson's Sons Rock Out Together Before Ryder Heads To College

Kate Hudson's sons are showing off their musical chops! The "Truth Be Told" actress filmed an Instagram video of her two eldest kids, 18-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Bingham, joining forces for an epic jam session at home. Kate wrote in part, "My boys. What more could a mom ask for other [than] boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time. @mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We're gonna miss you big time."

