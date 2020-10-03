Also available on the nbc app

Rani Rose is two years old! Kate Hudson's adorable daughter hit the special milestone this week and celebrated by singing herself the happy birthday song, with a little help from her mom. Kate posted a video of the hilarious moment on her Instagram and wrote a touching tribute to her energetic daughter. "Spirited lady, bright and verbal. Excited to be a part of all little moments … I relish in every moment. Happy Birthday to my little girl! Can’t wait to celebrate her. She’s been practicing happy birthday for months, now she gets to take the stage,” she wrote in part.

Appearing: