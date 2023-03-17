Kate Hudson's daughter is ready to lend a hand! The "Glass Onion" star shared an adorable video of 4-year-old Rani Rose helping grandpa Kurt Russell blow out his birthday candles this week. The Hollywood icon turned 72 on March 17 and cuddled next to his granddaughter at a family dinner, where he was presented with a festive cake. Kate welcomed her followers to join the celebration, writing in her Instagram caption, "Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick’s day and Pa’s birthday! Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt!"

