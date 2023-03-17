Main Content

Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Rose Helps Kurt Russell Blow Out His Birthday Candle In Adorable Video

CLIP03/17/23

Kate Hudson's daughter is ready to lend a hand! The "Glass Onion" star shared an adorable video of 4-year-old Rani Rose helping grandpa Kurt Russell blow out his birthday candles this week. The Hollywood icon turned 72 on March 17 and cuddled next to his granddaughter at a family dinner, where he was presented with a festive cake. Kate welcomed her followers to join the celebration, writing in her Instagram caption, "Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick’s day and Pa’s birthday! Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt!"

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell, goldie hawn, goldie hawn kurt russell, celebrity birthdays
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.