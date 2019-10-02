Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Is The Cutest Little Nugget In Sweet Birthday Video

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Hudson's baby girl is growing up so fast! The actress posted a sweet video of never-before-seen moments with daughter Rani in honor of the little munchkin's first birthday on October 2. "A big happy 1st birthday to Rani Rose," she wrote. Over the weekend, Kate and partner Danny Fujikawa celebrated the occasion with an Oktoberfest-themed party for Rani and stylist Jamie Mizrahi's son Yale. The "Almost Famous" star is also mom to sons Ryder and Bingham from previous relationships.

Appearing: