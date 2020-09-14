Also available on the nbc app

It's all happening! This week marked the 20th anniversary of "Almost Famous," Cameron Crowe's cult-classic 2000 film about a teen music journalist following a rock band. Kate Hudson, who got a Golden Globe for her breakout role as Penny Lane in the film, celebrated the anniversary on Instagram by sharing a snapshot from her time on set. Co-star Zooey Deschanel and writer/director Cameron Crowe also commemorated the milestone on social media.

Appearing: