Also available on the nbc app

It was an easy answer for Kate Hudson when Danny Fujikawa popped the question! The "Truth Be Told" actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend of nearly five years, who's also the father of her soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. When Kate virtually stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week, a caller asked about their future wedding, and she replied that she was "really excited." She also shared her thoughts about how big the guest list might be on her big day.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution