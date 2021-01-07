Also available on the nbc app

Kate Hudson’s son Ryder got quite the greeting on his 17th birthday! The “Almost Famous” star took to Instagram to share a wholesome video where she and her other two kids, Bingham and Rani Rose surprise Ryder by waking him up and singing “Happy Birthday.” The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” star gushed about her son in the caption calling him warm hearted and hilarious. “Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson 17 today! A family morning celebration for our big man My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son...you got this,” she wrote in part.

