Kate Hudson Stills Cries Thinking About Son Ryder Being In College: ‘It’s Hard To Even Talk About’

CLIP09/28/22

Kate Hudson is still grasping that her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson is in college. “It’s hard to even talk about you know. I’ll have a moment where I’ll start crying because it will hit me that he’s not here. But he’s having a blast, he’s in the city, he’s like ready, you know. That makes me excited. I’m so excited for his future,” she told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. The mom of three also revealed how her three-year-old daughter Rani, comforts her when she gets emotional that her eldest son is gone. Plus, the 43-year-old actress also talked about getting into character for her role as Bonnie in “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.” Kate’s latest film, “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” is in theaters, on digital and on demand Sept. 30.

