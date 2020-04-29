Access
Kate Hudson Says Quarantine Is Good For Her Sex Life With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson is heating things up with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in quarantine! When Andy Cohen asked her if self-isolating at home was positive for her and her man's sex life on "Watch What Happens Live," she agreed – and added that it was good for their emotional connection, too. "I think it's more than that. I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person," she explained. "There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now. He's just so – he's just the best."

