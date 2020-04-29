Also available on the NBC app

Kate Hudson is heating things up with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in quarantine! When Andy Cohen asked her if self-isolating at home was positive for her and her man's sex life on "Watch What Happens Live," she agreed – and added that it was good for their emotional connection, too. "I think it's more than that. I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person," she explained. "There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now. He's just so – he's just the best."

