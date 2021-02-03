Also available on the nbc app

Kate Hudson definitely has a type! In an interview for InStyle magazine, the 41-year-old actress acknowledged her dating preference and addressed her romantic history with men in the music industry. "I would say they're attracted to me," she said. "I'm attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. 'Oh, I like a rock star' or whatever. But that's not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians … is because we all connect to music in a way that you don't have to explain." The March 2021 issue of InStyle is available on newsstands, Amazon and for digital download on Feb. 12.

