Kate Hudson Reveals The Adorable History Behind Rani Rose's Kurt Russell Onesie (EXCLUSIVE)

At the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills, Kate Hudson shares with Access Hollywood her humble reaction to being honored at the female empowerment event, and why she's so supportive of the organization behind it. Kate also beams when talking about 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who recently sported a onesie with a very familiar face on it. The mom of three reveals the cute history behind the garment and notes an idea to include mom Goldie Hawn in on the wardrobe theme! And, Kate explains a profound experience that shaped her position on the future of teaching leadership to young people.

