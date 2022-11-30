Main Content

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Co-Patenting 3 Kids With 3 Different Dads: ‘We’re Killing It’

Kate Hudson says she is killing it in the co-parenting department! The 43-year-old movie star had a candid conversation with The Sunday Times about co-parenting three kids with three different dads. The “Glass Onion” star is mom to 18-year-old son Ryder with Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham with Muse front man Matt Bellamy and three 3-year-old daughter Rani, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said.

Tags: Kate Hudson, co-parenting, family, ryder robinson, chris robinson, Bingham Bellamy, matt bellamy, Rani Fujikawa, danny fujikawa
