Kate Hudson says she is killing it in the co-parenting department! The 43-year-old movie star had a candid conversation with The Sunday Times about co-parenting three kids with three different dads. The “Glass Onion” star is mom to 18-year-old son Ryder with Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham with Muse front man Matt Bellamy and three 3-year-old daughter Rani, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said.

