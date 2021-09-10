Also available on the nbc app

Kate Hudson knew the assignment! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Show in Central Park debuting the designer's Spring 2022 Collection, the actress looked back at her time at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival earlier this week to promote her new movie, "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon." Kate turned heads in a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown and later in a Mônot cut-out dress – and she knows she killed the fashion game, sharing, "You got to know the assignment ... you got to show up."

