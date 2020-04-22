Also available on the nbc app

Three generations of stunning! Kate Hudson, mom Goldie Hawn and daughter Rani Rose cover People's Beautiful Issue 2020. The actress revealed the news to Ellen DeGeneres, and explained why sharing the honor with the two most important gals in her life has even more meaning in light of current events. As for last year's cover star Jennifer Garner, Kate joked that they both have their hands a little too full right now to be dishing on their mutual milestone with each other!

Appearing: