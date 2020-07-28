Also available on the NBC app

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey's onscreen chemistry is still alive and well! The longtime co-stars shared a sweet exchange on Instagram as they gave a playful nod to their popular 2003 romantic comedy "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" — nearly two decades later! The fun began when the actress posted a scene from the movie of her character, Andie Anderson, holding the infamous "love fern" as she walks away from Matthew's character, Benjamin Barry. " Heard it was #TakeYourPlantForAWalkDay," Kate wrote. "So, clearly I thought of one of my favorite co-stars..." And of course, the Oscar winner had the perfect response!

