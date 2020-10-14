Main Content

Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Call Matthew McConaughey & Robert Downey Jr. Bad On-screen Kissers

CLIP10/14/20
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow are no longer keeping their lips sealed, because they just dished their worst on-screen kissing experiences. "Honestly like I haven't had the best kissers. I feel like I should have had better ones. The thing is every time I kiss [Matthew] McConaughey it's like there's just something happening and there's snot or wind. At the end of Fool's Gold in the ocean we have the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face," Kate shared on Gwyneth's "Goop" podcast.

