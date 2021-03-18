Main Content

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn’s 70th Birthday Tributes To Kurt Russell Will Make You Cry

Kurt Russell’s two leading ladies surrounded him with love for his milestone birthday! The Hollywood legend turned 70 on March 17 and got a pair of heartfelt Instagram tributes from longtime love Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson. Kate praised Kurt for his dedication, loyalty, compassion and strength and explained the profound impact he’s had on her life. For her part, Goldie posted a throwback video of her and Kurt presenting at the 1989 Oscars and proved once again that after nearly 40 years together they’re as head over heels for each other as ever.

