Kate Hudson opened up about her family dynamics. During this week’s episode of “Sunday Today with Willie Geist,” the 41-year-old got candid about raising her kiddos with different dads. The mom-of-three shares her eldest son, 17-year-old Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, 9-year-old son Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and she welcomed her 2-year-daughter Rani Ronise with her actor boyfriend Danny Fujikawa back in 2018. The “Almost Famous” star also got candid about her estranged relationship with her father Bill Hudson. Kate and her older brother Oliver were raised by their mother Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

