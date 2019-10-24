Kate Hudson Enjoys Cute Family Outing With 2 Sons & Beau Danny Fujikawa: 'Me & My Boys'

Also available on the NBC app

One of the boys! Kate Hudson enjoyed a cute family outing with her two sons and beau Danny Fujikawa. The couple took 15-year-old Ryder and 8-year-old Bingham to the Lakers vs. Clippers game in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, where Kate gave fans multiple peeks at the fun on Instagram. Though her and Danny's 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose didn't join them this time, Kate found a sweet way to celebrate a girls' night in with the little one the very next day.

Appearing: