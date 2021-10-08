Main Content

Kate Hudson & Daughter Rani Rose Sing Alicia Keys' 'Girl On Fire': 'We Love Putting On A Show'

CLIP10/07/21
This mother-daughter duo is on fire! Kate Hudson and her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose showed off their singing and dancing chops in an impromptu performance at home. The two sang Alicia Keys' hit song "Girl On Fire," and Rani showed off her powerhouse vocals in the chorus! "This is how we do it over here….we love putting on a show LETS GO!" Kate captioned the Instagram video in part.

Tags: Kate Hudson, celebrity, parenting, entertainment
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
