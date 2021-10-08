Also available on the nbc app

This mother-daughter duo is on fire! Kate Hudson and her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose showed off their singing and dancing chops in an impromptu performance at home. The two sang Alicia Keys' hit song "Girl On Fire," and Rani showed off her powerhouse vocals in the chorus! "This is how we do it over here….we love putting on a show LETS GO!" Kate captioned the Instagram video in part.

