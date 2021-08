Also available on the nbc app

Kate Hudson and her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose love breakfast so much they even have a dance for the early morning meal! The “Almost Famous” star shared an adorable video on Instagram on Thursday where she and her mini-me are showing off their dance moves and it’s clear that they start their mornings off right! Kate and Rani, her daughter with record producer Danny Fujikawa, are officially cuteness overload!

Appearing: