Main Content

Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Have Girls Day Out In New York City

CLIP01/27/22

Kate Hudson and Rani Rose had a girl's day! The "Almost Famous" actress and her 3-year-old daughter got to go out and play in New York City, both looking very fashionable while doing it. Kate showed off her winter fashion on Instagram as they strolled hand-in-hand. Kate rocked a toasty brown coat over a printed dress, oversized sunglasses and crimped hair, while Rani Rose dons a white fluffy coat, pink beanie and cute pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Kate Hudson, Daughter, rani rose, fashion, new york city, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.