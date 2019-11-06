Access Hollywood
Kate Flannery Says Leaving 'Dancing With The Stars' Felt Like 'Graduation': 'It Was A Great Experience'

CLIP11/05/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov are saying goodbye to the ballroom. One day after getting voted off of "Dancing with the Stars," "The Office" alum and her dance partner chatted with All Access co-host Scott Evans about their wonderful experience dancing together and the "very special" jive they finished off the season with. Who do Kate and Pasha think will go all the way and take home the Mirrorball? "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, DWTS, TV, Reality TV, dancing with the stars, Kate Flannery, pasha pashkov, dance, the office
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
