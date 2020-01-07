Also available on the NBC app

New year, new man? Kate Beckinsale was spotted leaving a Golden Globes afterparty with a surprising new acquaintance. The "Underworld" star and Machine Gun Kelly got into the same car while heading out of West Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont. Page Six photographed the pair catching a ride together after they reportedly hit up another event at the Bungalows. Neither Kate nor the rapper have commented on their status, but they do have a mutual connection: the actress' ex, Pete Davidson, who is also a good friend of Machine Gun Kelly's.

