Kate Beckinsale Is Convinced She And Ryan Reynolds Look 'Exactly' Alike: It's 'Shocking'

Kate Beckinsale thinks she's found her own celebrity doppelgänger! The British beauty stopped by "The Tonight Show" and told host Jimmy Fallon that she believes she and Ryan Reynolds look "exactly" alike. "Sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it and I think, 'Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie,'" the actress joked. As for whether Jimmy sees the resemblance between Kate and the "Deadpool" star, he may need a bit more convincing!

