Kate Beckinsale isn't here for the haters! The actress responded to someone who wrote in her Instagram comments, "Machine Gun Kelly really? I'm out!!! You are now infected." Kate clapped back saying, "Why don't you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a life." Her comment comes after she was seen with Kelly at a Golden Globes party over the weekend.

