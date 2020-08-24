Also available on the NBC app

Kat Graham learned so much from her friendship with the legendary Prince. The "Vampire Diaries" alum recalled the greatest lessons that she received from the late musician while chatting with Kit Hoover on Access Daily. "Most importantly, more than anything about music, he taught me about self-worth and being empowered and knowing your power as a Black woman, as a woman." Kat's new movie "Emperor" is available now on DVD and digital.

