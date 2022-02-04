Main Content

Kat Dennings And Esther Povitsky 'Clicked So Fast' With Shay Mitchell And Brenda Song On 'Dollface'

Kat Dennings and Esther Povitsky have advice for anyone nervous to turn 30. "Nothing happens. Nothing gets worse, nothing really changes a lot. It's a non-event other than another decade," Kat told Access Hollywood. The "Dollface" stars also gave tips for anyone going through a breakup and dished on their bond with fellow castmates Shay Mitchell and Brenda Song. Season 2 of "Dollface" premieres on Hulu Feb. 11.

