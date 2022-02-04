Kat Dennings and Esther Povitsky have advice for anyone nervous to turn 30. "Nothing happens. Nothing gets worse, nothing really changes a lot. It's a non-event other than another decade," Kat told Access Hollywood. The "Dollface" stars also gave tips for anyone going through a breakup and dished on their bond with fellow castmates Shay Mitchell and Brenda Song. Season 2 of "Dollface" premieres on Hulu Feb. 11.

NR S2022 E0 7 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight