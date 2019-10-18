Karlie Kloss Tears Up Seeing Wedding Dress That Took 700 Hours To Make In Video For 1st Anniversary

Also available on the NBC app

Karlie Kloss is celebrating 1-year of marriage with Joshua Kushner! The supermodel took to Instagram to ring in 365 days of married life by sharing never-before-seen photos from her special day with the entrepreneur. "365," Karlie wrote alongside a dreamy photo of the pair kissing, which showed off her custom Dior wedding gown and trailing veil. Just a day earlier, Karlie shared a video of how her dress was made. In the emotional vid, the model breaks down in tears when she finally sees the final look of her dress.

