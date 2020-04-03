Also available on the nbc app

Karlie Kloss isn't afraid to stand up for her happy ending. The supermodel and "Project Runway" host got personal about her marriage to Joshua Kushner, revealing on Diane Von Furstenberg's "In Charge with DVF" podcast that despite the pair's relationship facing its share of challenges, she never doubted he was The One. Josh's brother is Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump and husband to First Daughter Ivanka Trump. Though the Kushners are well-known conservatives, Karlie has previously spoken out about how Josh's political views align more closely with the "liberal values" she was raised with.

