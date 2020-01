Also available on the NBC app

Karlie Kloss is opening up about what it's like being linked to President Trump by her marriage to Joshua Kushner. She told British Vogue, “It’s been hard. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with.” The model is an outspoken democrat who started dating Joshua Kushner years ago before Trump was in office.

