Karlie Kloss is pregnant! The supermodel and husband Joshua Kushner are expecting their first child, People reported on Thursday. A source close to Karlie told the mag that the 28-year-old is due to give birth in 2021 and "overjoyed" about soon-to-be motherhood, adding that Karlie will be the most "amazing" mom. Access Hollywood has reached out to Karlie's rep for comment.

