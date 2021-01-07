Also available on the nbc app

Karlie Kloss is taking a stand after violence erupted when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building amid the vote to certify president-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win. "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," Karlie wrote. In a since-deleted tweet, one follower told her to "tell your sister in law and brother [in] law," referring to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. "I've tried," Karlie replied.

Appearing: