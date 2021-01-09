Also available on the nbc app

It's the end of an era! "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" has filmed its final episode. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian all shared behind-the-scenes peeks at the milestone occasion on Friday, including a celebratory meal for the entire family and their little ones. Khloe revealed on her Instagram story that her daughter, True, along with Kim's sons Saint and Psalm, were particular fans of their custom-made cookies. Kim admitted that bidding farewell to the long-running reality hit was an emotional experience, joking on her IG that it might be a wrap for the show but "not the tears or drinks tho."

