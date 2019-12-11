Also available on the NBC app

The Kardashian and Jenner families are not happy about recent rumors that they chose not to join Caitlyn Jenner after she was eliminated from the reality competition “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.” The show traditionally sees celebrities reunite with their family and friends after their elimination, but a disappointed Caitlyn left the jungle to find no one waiting for her. Well, Kim Kardashian and Brandon Jenner are insisting that not a single member of the family was contacted by the show in the first place.

Appearing: