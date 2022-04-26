Also available on the nbc app

The Kardashian-Jenner family has asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss Blac Chyna's economic and emotional distress claims in her lawsuit against them. The family's attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, argued that Chyna has offered "no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony" to support her claims. Rhodes also argued that Chyna offered no accounting to support her request for over $100 million in economic damage and $36 million for emotional distress.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution