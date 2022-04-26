Main Content

Kardashian Family Ask Court To Dismiss Blac Chyna's Economic & Emotional Distress Claims

The Kardashian-Jenner family has asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss Blac Chyna's economic and emotional distress claims in her lawsuit against them. The family's attorney, Michael G. Rhodes, argued that Chyna has offered "no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony" to support her claims. Rhodes also argued that Chyna offered no accounting to support her request for over $100 million in economic damage and $36 million for emotional distress.

