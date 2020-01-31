Karamo Brown Reveals His Fiancé Has Been Hospitalized Twice Over Wedding Planning Stress

Also available on the NBC app

Prepping to walk down the aisle can be super stressful task -- and Karamo Brown and his fiancé Ian Jordan are feeling that pre-wedding struggle. The "Queer Eye" star confessed to Us Weekly that the stress of wedding planning has landed his forever love in the hospital more than once! "I've already put him in the hospital twice because of it. He had two panic attacks," he said of his fiancé to the publication.

