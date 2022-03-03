Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kanye West's Rumored New Girlfriend Chaney Jones: Everything You Need To Know

CLIP03/02/22
Also available on the nbc app

Less than a month after Kanye West broke things off with Julia Fox he is rumored to have moved on with Chaney Jones. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper seemingly confirmed the romance by sharing a screenshot of The Shade Room's post which read "It appears Ye and his new boo ChaneyJones are going strong." In the since deleted post, Ye captioned the photo with a black heart emoji. Access Hollywood is breaking down everything you need to know!

Appearing:
Tags: Kanye West, Chaney Jones, julia fox, Kim Kardashian, Kimye
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.