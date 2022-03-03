Also available on the nbc app

Less than a month after Kanye West broke things off with Julia Fox he is rumored to have moved on with Chaney Jones. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper seemingly confirmed the romance by sharing a screenshot of The Shade Room's post which read "It appears Ye and his new boo ChaneyJones are going strong." In the since deleted post, Ye captioned the photo with a black heart emoji. Access Hollywood is breaking down everything you need to know!

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution