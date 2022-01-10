Main Content

Turns out Julia Fox is a self-proclaimed "die-hard" Kardashian fan. The 31-year-old actress, who is now dating Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West, revealed on her podcast "Forbidden Fruit" in December that she has been a fan of "Keeping Up with the Kardashian's" since the beginning of the reality show. The topic came up as she looked back on pop culture events of 2021 with her co-host, at one point discussing Kim and Kanye's divorce and the family's reality show coming to an end. Her podcast was reportedly recorded prior to her first date with the rapper in Miami.

