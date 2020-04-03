Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West is a man of many talents. A few pieces of the 42-year-old’s artwork from high school was featured on “Antique Roadshow” and was appraised for quite a hefty sum. The artwork had been brought in by Kanye’s cousin-in-law, whose husband inherited the collection after the singer’s mother Donda passed away in 2007. “A lot of people are probably not aware of how talented he is an artist outside his music career,” said appraiser Laura Woolley on the show. “These pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist.”

