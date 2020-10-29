Also available on the nbc app

Kanye West is making his new education initiative a family affair. The rapper's daughter, North, is featured alongside her cousins Mason and Penelope Disick in a promotional video for the Yeezy Christian Academy. Kanye appeared to officially launch the program this week, tweeting a clip of the kids sharing YCA's mission. Back in September, Kanye made his first public remarks about the YCA, tweeting that "faith, music, communication, collaboration and creativity" are the "five founding pillars" of the school. Further details about the facility remain unknown, including enrollment requirements and if it's an accredited learning institution.

